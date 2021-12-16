$0.24 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.