-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

