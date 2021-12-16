$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

