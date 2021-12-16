$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 31,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.15 on Friday. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

