$0.48 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

