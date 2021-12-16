$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 1,234,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

