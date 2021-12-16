$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 1,234,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
