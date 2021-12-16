$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

