$0.68 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 62,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

