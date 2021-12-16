$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.73. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 473,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,498,137. The company has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

