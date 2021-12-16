-$0.81 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 234,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

