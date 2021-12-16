$0.88 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

GLPI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,499. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

