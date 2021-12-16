$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.50.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,346. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.50.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.