$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,354. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

