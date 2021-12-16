$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,015,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,366,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5,154.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 738,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,821,000 after purchasing an additional 724,749 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,144,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,971,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom stock remained flat at $$155.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

