$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $2,662,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 92.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

