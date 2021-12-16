$1.64 EPS Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.