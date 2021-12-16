$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Truist lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

