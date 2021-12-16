1,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

