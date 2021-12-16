$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $51.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 110,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.