11,035 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Semler Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.