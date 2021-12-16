11,853 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 50.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

