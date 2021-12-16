12,121 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.40 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

