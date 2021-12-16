12,859 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

