$13.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post $13.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $50.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $72.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.86. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.