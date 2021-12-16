$132.28 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $132.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $124.33 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $638.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $651.32 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

