$136.78 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $136.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 52,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.85 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

