$136.78 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $136.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 52,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.85 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

