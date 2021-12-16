14,380 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

