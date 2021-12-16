$181.13 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $181.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.15 million and the lowest is $179.83 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $188.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $717.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.55 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $728.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 199.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 197.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 925,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,116. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

