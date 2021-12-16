18,413 Shares in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRDM. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRDM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,643. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

