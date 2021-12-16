18,516 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.