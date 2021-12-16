$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $194.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 533,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,777. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.