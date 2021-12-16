$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $194.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 533,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,777. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.