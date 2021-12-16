$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.17. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

