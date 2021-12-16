$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.17. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

