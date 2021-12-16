21,756 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Purchased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 19,483,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,370,000 after buying an additional 5,796,650 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,476,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 338,342 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period.

HYLB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,535. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69.

