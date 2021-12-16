$221.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will report $221.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.25. 56,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,837. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.