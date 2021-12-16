250,000 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

NASDAQ:ROCGU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

