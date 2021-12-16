$261.72 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce sales of $261.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.