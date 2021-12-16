29,512 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.