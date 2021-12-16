$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $174.30 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

