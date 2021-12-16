$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.