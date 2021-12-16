$3.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.68. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.16.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $12.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.26. The company had a trading volume of 542,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 93,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

