30,394 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

