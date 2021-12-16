$325.00 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.01 million to $326.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,497,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

