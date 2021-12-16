$397.02 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $397.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

GTLS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.48. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $206.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

