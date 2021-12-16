3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

