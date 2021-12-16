4,183 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Align Technology makes up 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $602.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

