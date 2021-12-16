43,811 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $50,137,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

