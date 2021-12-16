4,476 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

