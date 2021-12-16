4,609 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

