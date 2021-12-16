4,939 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

EFAD opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

