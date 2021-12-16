$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,227,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.